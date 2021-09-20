License for horse-drawn chariots moves online: North MCD

Grant and renewal of licenses to operate Ghodi Baggi (horse-drawn chariot) have moved online after a proposal in this regard received North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s approval.

The corporation’s standing committee chairperson, Jogi Ram Jain, said that all online applications shall be processed by the zonal deputy directors. Veterinary trade licenses for running meat and dairy businesses, obtaining pet licenses have already been taken online.

Delhi Live News Updates | Capital reports 28 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

The applicant shall ensure that genuine details and medical fitness certificates of their workforce and animals are submitted because the civic body can conduct random visits, and any lapses or non-presentation or medical fitness during inspection can invite strict action including revocation of licensees, a senior official of the corporation said.