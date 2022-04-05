Licence to meat shops only if they agree to not operate during Navratri: South Delhi mayor

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan has said that from now on, licences for running meat shops will be issued to traders only if they agree not to operate during the Navratri festival. “We will issue licenses with this condition in the future,” the mayor said.

The proposed policy prohibits slaughtering cows or their progeny and the sale of the meat during Navratri days. Shop owners will have to mandatorily display boards specifying if ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ meat was being sold at the shop.

The mayor has also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days.

He had earlier written a letter to the SDMC commissioner to ban the sale of meat during Navratri.

“During Navratri, most households in Delhi do not even use garlic and onion, so we have decided that no meat shops will be open in the south MCD,” he had said.

The civic bodies in Delhi give licenses for running meat shops. The corporation charges a fee ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 annually for meat shops. Anyone obtaining licences through fraudulent means or by misrepresenting facts and documents can be fined Rs 1 lakh, as per the policy.