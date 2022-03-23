Liberating students from exams or undermining schools: On common entrance, jury is out

(Written by Malhar Mishra)

The decision to make the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) the sole filter for admissions to all central universities, including Delhi University, will not just impact higher education but also have a significant and lasting impact on school education, say educationists.

This move effectively removes any weightage of Class 12 Board results for admission to undergraduate courses in 45 central universities. In the last two years, cutoffs based on class 12 results for admission into Delhi University had soared up to 100% in multiple colleges. Now, Board results will at best be used as an eligibility criterion to appear for the CUET, says UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

For Ameeta Wattal, chairperson and executive director education, DLF Foundation Schools, this development comes as a relief: “We’ve been navigating childhood through these few NCERT textbooks for so many years, and the focus has been around these exams…. but school years are about so much more than just exams – they are the most important years to create relationships, understand one’s identity, learn about leadership, social justice, etc… we must look at this as an opportunity where our children will now grow more holistically.”

Other educators agree this could bring a significant shift in schools from score- and result-based learning, to a greater focus on understanding of concepts. “Students will now be focused on an in-depth understanding of the subjects, and the purpose of formal schooling will be more ingrained in the child’s mind,” says Sangeeta Bhatia, principal of KIIT World School.

However, there is also apprehension about the impact this could have on the importance and value of the school. Minakshi Kushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan, says: “In our country, a majority of students study only to get into good colleges… Why will they focus on school if college is based on a completely different exam?” It has taken decades of investment, she says, to bring the education level of schools to where it is, she says, and it is unfair to disregard 12-14 years of a child’s school experience almost overnight. L V Sehgal, principal of Bal Bharti school, says there must be some weightage given to the 10-plus years that students have spent in school and their learnings. Sehgal also says that school education, for the past many years, has already been shifting from only final exams to continuous assessment throughout the year. “The initial impression with the CUET may be of declining importance of schools, however in the long run everyone will understand that the focus of school education is different.”

On the question of a possible change of role of coaching centres, views vary. Some believe that coaching centres are silos, made for specific subject learning, and cannot replace the holistic learning provided in schools. Others believe that coaching centre culture will now flourish, and that these will now come up for all subjects that are part of the CUET. “This will also bring additional stress to students, who will have to manage both school and coaching centres, as well as parents who will be burdened with financing both,” says Kushwaha.