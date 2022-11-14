LGBTQ+ activist beaten up in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

A 31-year-old LGBTQ+ activist was allegedly assaulted by a group of 6-7 persons in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Police said they have registered a case, but no arrests have been made yet.

The person, Gopi Shankar Madhurai, was walking after dinner when the incident took place.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said, “On Saturday, we received information from Ganga Ram hospital. The person suffered injuries to his face, hands, eye… According to the complainant, he was walking when 6-7 persons came and asked him for money. When the complainant refused, the accused persons verbally abused him and physically assaulted him.”

Based on the MLC and statement, a case was registered and the matter is being investigated.