LG vs Delhi govt: Some point to CCTVs at protest site

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders stage a protest outside L-G’s house over installation of CCTV cameras in the capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders stage a protest outside L-G’s house over installation of CCTV cameras in the capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

As the entire Cabinet sat on a dharna a few metres away from the L-G’s secretariat, around eight cameras captured every move they made, with three cameras focused squarely on the dharna site.

The cameras had “CCTV system Delhi Police” written on them. Manufactured by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited, these are part of the L-G secretariat’s security arrangement, said a senior police officer.

Another officer confirmed that the cameras were indeed put up by police. Officials in Raj Niwas refused to comment. The irony of the situation was not lost on those in the crowd. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Did the L-G follow a certain SOP before installing these CCTV cameras?” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also pointed out the cameras to party volunteers at the spot.`

