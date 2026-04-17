Eye on strengthening crisis response, Delhi LG orders integration of fire, ambulance and PCR services on common emergency call system

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to integrate its operations with the police and ambulance services on a single, co-located platform (File Photo)

To ensure coordinated emergency response, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and directed the integration of fire, ambulance and police control room (PCR) services on a common emergency call system, stressing that all three must be co-located.

Officials said the LG emphasised seamless backend integration of emergency services, noting that fire incidents typically require the simultaneous deployment of multiple agencies.

“The LG reviewed the functioning of the Delhi Fire Service, focusing on modernisation, infrastructure upgrades, and strengthening personnel capacity to enhance Delhi’s emergency response system,” the LG’s office said in a statement.