Eye on strengthening crisis response, Delhi LG orders integration of fire, ambulance and PCR services on common emergency call system
To eliminate delays in emergency response, Delhi LG has mandated a common call system for Fire, PCR, and Ambulance services while fast-tracking the filling of vacancies and the addition of new fire stations across the capital.
To ensure coordinated emergency response, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and directed the integration of fire, ambulance and police control room (PCR) services on a common emergency call system, stressing that all three must be co-located.
Officials said the LG emphasised seamless backend integration of emergency services, noting that fire incidents typically require the simultaneous deployment of multiple agencies.
“The LG reviewed the functioning of the Delhi Fire Service, focusing on modernisation, infrastructure upgrades, and strengthening personnel capacity to enhance Delhi’s emergency response system,” the LG’s office said in a statement.
The review meeting also examined proposed amendments to the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010. The LG called for broad-based consultations with residents, traders and businesses before finalising changes. “Emphasized the need for broad-based consultations with residents, businessmen, and traders to ensure the framework is inclusive, practical, and effective,” the spokesperson said.
In view of rising temperatures, the LG also reviewed the DFS Summer Action Plan and directed heightened vigilance in the coming months. He stressed the need for public awareness campaigns on fire prevention and emergency response, with targeted outreach to schools, hospitals and residential communities.
Officials informed the LG that the DFS is planning administrative restructuring, with zones proposed to increase from three to five, divisions from six to 13, and sub-divisions from 18 to 39, in line with revenue districts. The LG directed that the restructuring be implemented at the earliest and also sought a timeline for filling vacant posts.
Meanwhile, the LG also flagged the need to expand fire infrastructure. With 71 fire stations currently operational, he asked for a comprehensive plan to augment capacity in line with the Capital’s growing population.
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Further, officials said the DFS handled 36,877 emergency calls in 2025-26, including fire incidents, rescue operations and animal-related calls, reflecting its expanding role as a first responder agency.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More