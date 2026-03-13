LG meets DDA vice chairman, Delhi Police chief, reviews key challenges

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after taking charge as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hit the ground running by holding meetings with DDA vice chairman and Delhi Police chief on Friday.
“Officers who came to call on him were in for a surprise when the LG started discussing in detail the sectors they represented and the services they were delivering,” said a source who was part of the meeting.
The LG also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he also took a round of the Amrit Udyan. Further, he called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the VP enclave, officials said.
In his meeting with the DDA vice chairman, the LG discussed sector specific issues as well as key challenges and opportunities related to the authority, along with initiatives underway to enhance access and transparency, officials added.
While meeting Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, the LG reviewed challenges related to security, law and order and cybercrime, among others. “Had a good discussion with Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, DelhiPolice, at Lok Niwas. Reviewed challenges relating to security, law & order, cybercrime and emerging unconventional issues, and discussed responses including innovative approaches,” Sandhu said in a post on X.
He also met MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and discussed issues like waste disposal, flattening of garbage mounds, and improving transparency and efficiency in the civic body’s licensing and enforcement activities, officials said.
In the evening, the LG met the secretaries of Education and Health departments and the Commissioner (Food and Supplies), they added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram