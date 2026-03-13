LG meets DDA vice chairman, Delhi Police chief, reviews key challenges

A day after taking charge as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hit the ground running by holding meetings with DDA vice chairman and Delhi Police chief on Friday.

“Officers who came to call on him were in for a surprise when the LG started discussing in detail the sectors they represented and the services they were delivering,” said a source who was part of the meeting.

The LG also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he also took a round of the Amrit Udyan. Further, he called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the VP enclave, officials said.