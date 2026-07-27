LG flags lack of source segregation; directs pilot testing of Indore Model in MCD zones

According to IMC officials, the residents are instructed to follow 100 per cent source segregation under up to six categories — wet, dry, hazardous, e-waste, sanitary and plastic. (Image: @LtGovDelhi/X)

At the review meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu flagged a lack of segregation of waste at source and directed officials to begin a pilot test of the “Indore model” in an MCD zone.

Noting that about half of the waste generated daily is not being segregated at source and was being disposed of at dump sites, the LG directed officials to draw inspiration from the success achieved by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in solid waste management.

The Indore Waste Management Model was initiated in 2016. Since 2017, Indore started bagging the title of ‘The Cleanest City’ in the national Swachh Survekshan survey every year. The model involved a systemic approach, which involves source segregation, door-to-door collection, composting and dry waste recovery.