LG asks departments to finalise process for 20% quota for former Agniveers in Group C posts, sets June 30 deadline

Sandhu said the departments should finalise the procedures and bring necessary amendments to their respective Recruitment Rules by June 30, the statement said. (File image)

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed all departments concerned to complete the process of implementation of 20% reservation for former Agniveers in Group ‘C’ posts by month-end, including necessary amendments to the Recruitment Rules.

Chairing a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner and other senior officials, the LG said the reservation policy should be implemented in the Delhi Police, Fire Services, Prisons, and Forest and Wildlife departments in line with the Centre’s vision for rehabilitation and employment of former Agniveers.

Sandhu had earlier proposed recruitments of the former Agniveers to the Delhi Fire Services in a meeting held on June 8.