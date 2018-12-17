LG asks Delhi govt to audit all third party-run children homes in city

Lt Governor Anil Baijal Monday asked the Delhi government to audit all third party-run children homes and shelter homes in the city to ensure the safety and security of the inmates. Baijal also instructed officials concerned to deploy more female civil defence volunteers and guards in schools to instill a sense of security among the girl students, an official statement said.

The move comes a day after the sixth anniversary of the ‘Nirbhaya’ gang rape case.

The lieutenant governor issued a number of directions as he chaired a meeting of the ‘Task Force on Women Safety’ here. “The LG directed Social Welfare department to make arrangements for auditing all the children homes as well as shelter homes run by third party under their jurisdiction to ensure safety and security of the inmates to avoid any untoward incidents,” the LG’s office said in the statement.

It further stated that he also directed the Education secretary to ensure that regular inspections are carried out in schools to identify and address security deficiencies in the institutions.

According to the statement, Baijal directed him to obtain feedback from students, teachers, ex-students and ex-teachers to make reforms for the betterment of the schools as well as the students. It added that the LG asked the Transport department to expedite the process of installing emergency buttons in DTC buses connected with the Delhi Police headquarters.

A 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi six years ago on 16th December, and she later died at a hospital. The incident triggered massive outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’, the fearless.