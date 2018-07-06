Kejriwal says LG has not agreed on handing over services department to Delhi govt

The Supreme Court has ruled that decisions of the elected government of Delhi did not require the concurrence of the LG. The Supreme Court has ruled that decisions of the elected government of Delhi did not require the concurrence of the LG.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Lieutenant Governor did not agree on handing over the services department to the Delhi government even though Anil Baijal assured him of his “continued support and cooperation in the interest of good governance and development of the national capital”. Claiming that this was the first time in history that the Centre had openly refused to abide by a Supreme Court order, Kejriwal said the move might lead to anarchy in the country.

“LG Anil Baijal does not agree that control of services department should be handed over to Delhi government. This is probably the first time in India’s history that Central government has openly refused to obey SC order. If the government doesn’t follow orders of the Supreme Court, there will be anarchy in the country,” Kejriwal said after his half-an-hour meeting with the LG.

Met Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal & Hon’ble Dy. CM @msisodia . Assured them of my continued support & cooperation in the interest of good governance & overall development of Delhi as per the letter and spirit of Constitution. pic.twitter.com/veBl8rJZCU — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) July 6, 2018

This was the AAP chief’s first meeting with Baijal after the SC verdict on Monday, which ruled that decisions of the elected government of Delhi did not require the concurrence of the LG. However, a fresh row has erupted over who controls services as the LG has refrained from acting on any file related to the department.

READ | Transfer files stuck, L-G seeks Centre’s advice

Kejriwal said during the meeting Baijal cited a 2015 Home Ministry notification that had placed services under the domain of the LG. However, AAP has stressed the recent SC judgment had made the notification “infructuous” and that the necessity of a division bench quashing it was a mere “technicality”.

However, the Delhi CM said Baijal had agreed that files of the Delhi government need not be sent to him and only decisions required to be conveyed. “The LG has agreed that files of Delhi Govt need not be sent to him, only the decisions will be made known to him. This will help clear a number of files which had been pending,” Kejriwal said.

READ | Fresh row over who controls services department

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also attended the meeting with Baijal along with Kejriwal, said the speed of public works would now pick up. Expressing anguish over the Centre not abiding by the SC verdict, Sisodia said the apex court had empowered the ministers to decide on transfer and postings of bureaucrats.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App