LG Anil Baijal advises Delhi Police to use maximum technology to avoid obsolescence

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal reviewed the status of “Use of Technology in Policing” and advised the Delhi Police to put in place an institutional mechanism to ensure constant upgradation of technology and capacity building of human resources to avoid obsolescence.

Baijal reviewed the status of projects, use of technology in the Delhi Police to tackle crime and solve public matters on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana, additional chief secretary (ACS) (home) and other senior officers.

“While appreciating the efforts made by Delhi police in ensuring online delivery of public services, emphasized the need to publicize these initiatives, particularly through vernacular media, to create wider public awareness,” said Baijal in a series of tweets.

Advised Delhi Police to put in place an institutional mechanism to ensure constant upgradation of technology and capacity building of human resources to avoid obsolescence. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 15, 2022

Baijal also stressed the use of multiple technology-driven public platforms for crime detection and prevention. He also advised the Delhi Police to collaborate with technical institutions such as Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi ( IIITD), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Woman (IGDTUW) and others to find innovative technological solutions for improving policing at the ground level.

Officials said that Baijal is pushing Delhi Police to completely go online and use more technology to solve crimes and provide safety and security to the public in the national capital.

According to information shared by Raj Niwas, the Delhi Police provide about 24 Citizen-Centric Services like lodging e-FIR for motor vehicle/property theft, online reporting of Cyber Offences, Police Clearance Certificate etc online without human interface.