Letter links Shrikant Tyagi to BJP, had police cover for over a year

Updated: August 9, 2022 5:00:46 am
BJP leaders deny any link with Shrikant Tyagi, booked by Noida police last Friday after he was caught on video pushing and abusing a woman at the Grand Omaxe residential society in Noida’s Sector 93-B, but a 2018 letter confirms Tyagi’s affiliation to the party.
The appointment letter, dated August 27, 2018, states that he is national co-coordinator (sah-sanyojak) of the BJP Kisan Morcha’s Yuva Kisan Samiti.
A BJP leader, whose tenure coincided with Tyagi’s, confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter was genuine and that Tyagi was part of the team from August 2018 to April 2021.
“This wing was created as a need was felt for participation from more youths in the kisan morcha. Several appointments were made at the time,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Along with Tyagi, 20 other appointments were made to posts such as media advisor, social media advisor and secretary. “Not just him (Tyagi), several others were accommodated in the new wing,” the BJP leader said.
Eventually, when a new team was formed, Tyagi failed to find a fresh position in the morcha, the leader said.
Another source in the UP BJP said Tyagi was seeking a ticket to contest elections from Modinagar, but was not considered.
Tyagi even got police protection for a year and a half. Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, told The Indian Express: “Based on a district committee report which identified a threat perception, he was given security between October 2018 and February 2020 because he was part of some ‘administration’. Post February 2020, the security was removed. The records have already been provided to the government.”
In photos shared on Instagram in 2019, Tyagi is seen with BJP president J P Nadda, former UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally from the stage. Many posts have hashtags such as #Elections2019, #BJPIndia and #BJPMission4UP.
Ever since the Grand Omaxe incident, the BJP has denied any association with Tyagi. BJP MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Mahesh Sharma, during a visit to the residential society, had said: “I want to assure you that this man is not associated with our party. He may have clicked a photo with a party leader; that’s a separate issue. I have lived in Noida for the past 49 years. The actions depicted by Tyagi cannot be accepted by the party. The whole party is standing with you; I want the women who are like my sisters and daughters to be rest assured. National President of the party, J P Nadda, has also taken cognizance of the incident.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan
Ambani pegs green energy biz to outshine other Reliance units
Bharti Airtel net profit down 20% sequentially
For Har Ghar Tiranga, BMC begins outreach to 50 lakh households
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components
Maharashtra Cabinet nod likely today for hike in cost of Metro 3 project
Electricity Amendment Bill faces Opposition protests, sent to House panel
Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra govt, Pawar on appeal against Lavasa hill city
Thackeray faction seeks four weeks from EC to submit papers supporting claims
Doppler radar remains defunct; forecast not impacted: Meteorological dept
IMD issues red alert; city sees only light rain
Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction