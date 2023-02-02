Let teachers go abroad for training, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

Launching a fresh attack on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday appealed to him to permit teachers and academic staff from Delhi government schools to travel abroad for training.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal cited Punjab’s example to question Saxena over the non-clearance of the file so far, terming it unconstitutional.

“Day after tomorrow, 36 teachers from government schools in Punjab will go Singapore for training; At a time when other states are learning from Delhi and sending teachers abroad for training, the initiative has fallen prey to dirty politics in Delhi,” Kejriwal alleged.

“Because of the L-G’s repeated attempts to scuttle this, one contingent of teachers could not go for training in December; now it seems that another contingent scheduled to go in March will also face the same problem,” he said.

Alleging that Saxena had rejected the proposal again, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to him once again seeking immediate approval for the same on Wednesday.

Since October last year, Kejriwal alleged, the Finland file has been doing the rounds in the L-G’s office and during this period, he has sent the file back twice on the “pretext of seeking clarification”.

If the L-G, who had earlier told the media that he had no issue with teachers going abroad and had just sought a clarification from the Delhi government on the programme, really felt so, why hadn’t he cleared the file which has been pending with him for the last 15 days, Kejriwal asked.

Advertisement

The chief minister also took the opportunity to attack the Centre over the amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs despite the power tussle between the AAP Delhi government and Raj Niwas.

“The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had ruled in July 2018 that no file will go to the L-G, but the Centre passed a law directing that they will; we have challenged this because it is unconstitutional. I hope that the L-G will allow teachers to go abroad till this decision is announced,” he added.