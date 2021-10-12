Let schools and anganwadis reopen for younger kids: DCPCR chairperson to L-G

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Anurag Kundu has written to L-G Anil Baijal, urging that the DDMA issue directions for opening anganwadi centres and schools for younger children. Baijal is the chairperson of the DDMA.

In the letter, Kundu submitted that schools should open for nursery to class VIII at least two days a week for all children in a staggered manner and anganwadi centres open at least once a week for all children in a staggered manner, along with random testing of kids and staff members at these schools and centres.

“Delhi’s Covid infection spread has shown remarkable decline and has been constantly under 40 for the past 6 weeks. Similarly, most days witnessed zero fatality in the past 6 weeks. Consequently, nearly all sectors have opened up… Clearly children not attending school cannot keep safe since adults are moving about and returning home… It, therefore, remains unclear as to what extra vulnerability would children experience by coming to school or how they remain safer by not attending it,” the letter stated.

This comes a few days after a group of 66 parents sent a representation to various functionaries, including Kundu, requesting that children up to class VIII be allowed to go to school at least once a week. The DDMA in a meeting on September 29 had decided that schools may be allowed to reopen for kids in nursery to Class VIII only after the festive season. They had been allowed to reopen for classes IX-XII from September 1.

In his letter, Kundu also pointed to the limitations of online learning and the damages in the form of learning loss and on the social, mental, and physical health of children. He also stated that the extended closure of anganwadi centres has also led to routine immunisation of children taking a hit, as well as their cognitive development and nutrition monitoring.