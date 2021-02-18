‘Let Pinjra Tod members appear before court’

There is no question of conversion in the case but the statutory authorities were obstructing in the process of solemnisation of marriage. (File)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed Tihar Jail authorities to make arrangements to enable Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, who are in judicial custody in the alleged conspiracy case of the Northeast Delhi riots, to address the court personally on April 13 regarding prison reforms. It also asked the Delhi government to file a status report within four weeks on their petition seeking various facilities for prisoners.

Among a number of prayers, the two activists have sought a permanent facility of e-mulakat or videoconferencing from jail to allow prisoners to interact with their family and friends for as long as the physical mulakat. They also have sought access to doctors, therapists and other medical professionals for prisoners. In addition, they also want access to resource persons and other professionals through video conferencing for purposes of completing education. The duo have cited their own experience in jail, where they have been in custody since last year pending trial.