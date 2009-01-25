LeT man Musa plans strike on Red Fort

In another specific input received from intelligence agencies,officers said a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant is believed to be planning an attack on Red Fort on January 26. Sources said the name,or code,Musa has come to their notice after intercepting communication on a mobile phone: 09797653556.

Musa is believed to be from Bahawalpur,Pakistan. A senior officer said he allegedly underwent training along with the militants who attacked Mumbai on November 26 last year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar confirmed that the police are tracking Musa but did not want to share further details at this point.

Sources said the police are also working on intelligence inputs about some other militants said to be planning blasts in Delhi and Chandigarh on or around the Republic Day. This group is believed to have held a meeting in Rawalpindi sometime in the first week of December.

Asked about the two specific threats,Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P N Agarwal said the police have received several intelligence inputs and are working on them.

Sources said the police also beefed up surveillance on all helicopter owners in the Capital following intelligence reports that terrorists planned to hire or hijack private helicopters to launch aerial attacks.

