Let hotels and restaurants in Delhi serve alcohol, Sisodia tells excise dept

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday directed officials to allow restaurants and hotels in the city to serve liquor — a move, he said, will help meet revenue shortfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rules at the table in restaurants and clubs and in hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms,” Sisodia wrote to the Excise Commissioner.

The directions, given to the Excise Department and the Finance Department, can be enforced only after orders are issued. The matter may also require the approval of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, a senior excise official said.

The official said the department will prepare a proposal in this regard and send it to the DDMA for approval. However, an official in the CMO said, “This matter falls within the ambit of unlock guidelines and Delhi government can take a direct decision on it.”

On Wednesday, the DDMA had taken a decision to allow hotels in the capital to reopen. Restaurants were allowed to reopen on June 8, with conditions to ensure social distancing.

Last week, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) had written to the Delhi government stating that restrictions on serving liquor were acting as an impediment in revival of business.

Under the unlock guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, bars have to remain shut. However, the restaurant industry said serving liquor as part of dine-in facilities should not be equated with bars.

Anurag Katriar, president of NRAI, said: “The letter was part of our ongoing efforts in various states. If liquor was being sold at vends, then there’s really no reason for it to not be served in a controlled environment, like a restaurant which is maintaining all social distancing measures. It can be served hygienically, with no human touch involved, unlike a nimbu paani or lassi.”

“The serving of liquor at tables is a key component of any licensed restaurant’s revenue. It accounts for 40-odd per cent of the revenue of a restaurant, although that could vary. In the case of a lounge, it could make up to 80 per cent of the revenue, whereas for a diner, it could account for about 30 per cent… It is also a crucial part of the whole eating out experience… If liquor is not available, many may choose not to eat out at all,” said Katriar.

Last month, the Delhi government’s decision to allow hotels to reopen was struck down by the DDMA headed by the L-G. The differences between the two sides on the issue was resolved on Wednesday, following which the nod to start operating was given to hotels across categories.

Like in other states, liquor is among the largest sources of revenue in Delhi. In the annual budget for the year 2020-21, the government had projected revenue of Rs 6,279 crore – 14% of total revenue projections – from state excise. In 2019-20, it had posted a revised estimate of Rs 5,480 crore as liquor revenue while it earned Rs 5,007 crore from the sale of alcohol in 2018-19.

