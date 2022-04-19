Delhi: Less than one-third DDA flats allotted

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) draw of lots for its Special Housing Scheme 2021 saw less than one-third takers with only 5,227 of 18,335 flats being allotted to applicants.

The land-owning agency said 9,790 flats were put in the final draw and 5,227 flats have been allotted. The DDA said that initially, it had placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. However, it went ahead with 9,790 flats for the draw in response to it getting only 12,387 applicants who deposited the requisite registration fee.

“Among the applicants, most gave preference for certain localities like Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka but the preferences for Narela sub-city was not as per expectations,” said a senior DDA official.

The preferences of the applicants for LIG flats at Sector G7 and EWS flats at Sector A1 to A4 in Narela was just 687 and 2,234 respectively, against the 6,546 and 5,033 flats being offered in these two localities, he said.

“Therefore, it was decided to put only 687 and 2,346 flats of the localities in the final draw so as to avoid the possibility of scattered allotment of flats to applicants among various blocks and towers in these localities. Hence, 9,790 flats were only put in the final draw and 5,227 flats have been allotted to successful applicants,” said the DDA.