Leopard succumbs to injuries day after it was hit by vehicle on KMP expressway

A day after a two-year-old male leopard suffered injuries after it was hit by a vehicle on the Western Peripheral Expressway in Nuh, it succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the veterinary hospital in Rohtak zoo on Sunday.

Forest Department officials said the animal had suffered multiple injuries on its spine and back, and was unable to move. Divisional Wildlife Officer Rajender Prasad said, “The leopard had suffered spinal cord injuries and there was internal bleeding also. The injuries had severely restricted his movement. It died during treatment on Sunday.”

The incident took place around 8 am on Saturday in Padheni village on the expressway, which is also known as the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, in Tauru. Local villagers and the police alerted the Forest Department between 8 am and 8.30 am, following which a team rushed to the spot.

An autopsy confirmed that the creature had been hit by a vehicle. “A board of doctors conducted the post-mortem of the leopard, which revealed that it suffered several injuries in spine and back,” Prasad added.

Officials said the leopard was trying to cross the road, which borders Aravalli forest, when it was hit by a speeding vehicle. The injured animal made its way to a farm near the roadside, before it was rescued on Saturday.

Several incidents of leopards being killed in road accidents have been reported in south Haryana in recent years. In June 2021, a two-year-old female leopard was found dead on the Surajkund road in Faridabad. Officials had said that it was probably mowed down by a speeding vehicle on the road bordering the ecologically sensitive Aravalli forest area.

In January 2019, a 10-month-old female leopard was found dead near Pali. Later, an autopsy confirmed that it had been hit by a heavy vehicle. In 2017, a three-year-old male leopard was rescued after it had strayed into mustard fields near Malaka village of Tauru.