Leopard spotted near NSG campus in Manesar, search launched

A leopard was spotted several times in the forest area near the National Security Guard (NSG) campus in Gurgaon’s Manesar on Friday and Saturday, forest department officials said, adding that a team was dispatched to the area and a search operation launched.

Rajesh Chahal, wildlife inspector, Gurgaon, said, “The department received information about a leopard being spotted near the NSG campus in Manesar. The first call was received on Friday and a team was sent to the area. It is a forest area. No evidence of pug marks has been found so far. We will conduct another search operation today (Monday).”

Earlier, in the last week of October, a leopard was sighted on the premises of a car manufacturing plant in the IMT Manesar area, prompting the forest department to launch an extensive search operation and lay traps and cages. An employee at the plant had spotted the animal on CCTV and alerted the staff, who then informed the forest department. The search was later called off after officials concluded that the leopard returned to the forest area in Aravalli near Kasan village, from where it was thought to have come.

In September, a leopard was spotted in DLF phase-5 area several times, following which the management of nearby societies issued an advisory asking residents to remain alert. Forest department officials said they will use drones to survey the area around Manesar after reports of multiple such sightings in recent months.