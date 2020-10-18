Leopard spotted in Greater Noida 10 days ago still on loose

Authorities have placed five trap cameras in the 200-acre forest area in Dadri region.

A lone leopard spotted in Greater Noida 10 days ago continues to remain elusive despite daily monitoring through trap cameras and a team of 20 officials tasked with tracing its whereabouts. According to district officials, it is likely to be around Dadri’s NTPC plant area.

“Ever since the spotting, we have put up warning signs for locals that there is a leopard on the loose. An inspection was carried out on Saturday as well, when we visited the last known locations of the leopard. Our effort is to rescue it before there is a man-animal conflict. There has been no other sighting. We are keeping a strong vigil,” said Pramod Srivastava, District Forest Officer.

An image shared by forest officials showed the leopard walking across a bridge in the NTPC area at 6.29 am on October 7. Security officials, NTPC staff and forest authorities were alerted, and a plan was prepared to catch the animal safely.

Authorities have placed five trap cameras in the 200-acre forest area in Dadri region. Two teams of 10 officials each are scanning the area daily for pug marks, excreta and other possible signs of leopard movement. The animal has been escaping the cameras since October 7.

Officials believe the leopard is moving alone and could have found itself an ideal place for hiding and shelter. No man-animal conflict has been reported in the region so far, officials said.

Forest officials have also placed three iron cages inside the area to trap the leopard, and said they will ensure the animal is not harmed in the process of catching it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd