Leopard sighted in Greater Noida society, police and Forest Department teams on site

A team from the Forest Department Tuesday is searching a society in Greater Noida after a leopard was seen there Monday night. According to the police and the forest department, security personnel at Ajnara Le Garden had seen the animal while on their rounds.

Officials at the Bisrakh police station said they were informed about the sighting, and are coordinating with the forest department team regarding the veracity of the information.

District Forest Officer P K Srivastava said, “Currently, the situation in the society is calm right now. In case we find the leopard, the standard procedure will be to tranquillise the animal and then rescue it from the spot.”

A resident, Mukesh Gupta, said, “We found out about the situation this morning when we received a mail from the society’s maintenance team. They told us that a leopard had been sighted and to take care, and avoid leaving our homes.”

He added, “The builder should also look into the matter. The society is still under construction and because of this, there are many open areas where the animal could have come inside. As of now, we are not panicking.”

According to DFO Srivastava, rumours about leopard sightings do surface in the area and a big cat was sighted last year.