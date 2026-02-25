Leopard rescued from Ghaziabad school’s washroom, seen roaming around residential area

A 75-kg full grown leopard strayed into Green Field School at Govindpuram in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The animal, found inside a male washroom at the school premises, was rescued after a three-hour operation by the Forest department, officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer Isha Tiwari said the department received a call from the school around 7.50 am after CCTV cameras showed a leopard entering the campus. “The school shared a video from its security camera, showing an animal… It appeared to be a leopard. Our team arrived at the school at 8.30 am,” Tiwari said.

“It took us over three hours to complete the rescue operation. We entered the building around 12.30 pm… We conducted a drone survey but could not locate the leopard initially. We then began a thorough search of the premises,” she added.