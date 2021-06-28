Leopard found dead on Surajkund road in Faridabad

According to officials, the incident occurred near Pali Chowk on Surajkund road. (File)

A leopard was found dead on the Surajkund road in Faridabad Monday morning, with officials from the forest department saying the cause of death of the animal is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking briefly to The Indian Express, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) M.S. Malik said, “A leopard has been found dead on the road. A board of doctors has been formed to conduct the post mortem. Our priority right now is to ascertain the cause of death.”

Multiple officials from the forest department, when contacted, said they had been alerted to the incident by Faridabad Police and were still on their way to the spot. Consequently, further details on the incident would be available by the evening, they said.

This, however, is not the first such incident in Faridabad. In January 2019, a 10-month-old female leopard had been found dead near Pali, with an autopsy confirming it had been hit by a heavy vehicle. Prior to that, in May 2017, two nilgais had been killed on Pali road after being hit by a passing vehicle.