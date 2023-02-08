scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures at least 8

The exact location of the big cat has been identified and the rescue operation is still ongoing, ACP Abhishek Srivastav said.

leopard, ghaziabad courtCombination image of the caged leopard (left) and a lawyer helping person injured in the leopard attack (right).
A leopard entered the Ghaziabad court complex and attacked at least eight people on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. After hours of joint operation carried out by police and forest department, officials said that they are in a comfortable position to catch the big cat.

“The exact location of the big cat has been identified. The rescue operation is still ongoing,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavi Nagar) Abhishek Srivastav.

He also said that at least eight people were injured in the incident. “As per the information received, eight persons sustained injuries, but nobody was seriously injured. While some were hospitalised, others were relieved after first aid,” he added.

Officials said that the court complex was vacated immediately following information on the animal. Some people were stuck inside who were later assisted by police and forest department officials.

Pictures and videos of the incident uploaded on social media show a group of lawyers helping a man who seems seriously injured with his clothes soaked in blood. In a similar video, a man is seen trying to stop the blood flow from the left side of his neck.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 21:00 IST
