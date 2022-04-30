scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Lemonade seller beaten to death in Ghaziabad

The accused told police that Gaurav allegedly used stale lemons to which Bobby and the others objected and Gaurav held on to the e-rickshaw for payment which overturned.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 3:55:25 am
ghaziabad, Ghaziabad constituency, Lemonade seller beaten to death, Ghaziabad news, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAn e-rickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Gaurav Kashyap.

A lemonade seller was beaten to death in Ghaziabad on Wednesday over payment issues, said police, adding that an e-rickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Gaurav Kashyap.

Police said the accused, Bobby, along with two persons, stopped at Gaurav’s stall in Raj Nagar Extension to buy lemonades. The accused told police that Gaurav allegedly used stale lemons to which Bobby and the others objected and Gaurav held on to the e-rickshaw for payment which overturned.

More from Delhi

Locals told police that a scuffle broke out between them and Gaurav was rushed to a hospital. Police were informed that Gaurav died during treatment. His family alleged that he was beaten with sticks and stones. He is survived by his wife and eight-year-old daughter.

Best of Express Premium

‘Continuing to engage in a positive atmosphere (with China)… ...Premium
‘Continuing to engage in a positive atmosphere (with China)… ...
UPSC CSE Key – April 29, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – April 29, 2022: What you need to read today
The history of extreme right-wing politics in FrancePremium
The history of extreme right-wing politics in France
Explained: Shah Faesal will return to IAS; what are the rules for resigna...Premium
Explained: Shah Faesal will return to IAS; what are the rules for resigna...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement