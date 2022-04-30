Lemonade seller beaten to death in Ghaziabad

A lemonade seller was beaten to death in Ghaziabad on Wednesday over payment issues, said police, adding that an e-rickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Gaurav Kashyap.

Police said the accused, Bobby, along with two persons, stopped at Gaurav’s stall in Raj Nagar Extension to buy lemonades. The accused told police that Gaurav allegedly used stale lemons to which Bobby and the others objected and Gaurav held on to the e-rickshaw for payment which overturned.

Locals told police that a scuffle broke out between them and Gaurav was rushed to a hospital. Police were informed that Gaurav died during treatment. His family alleged that he was beaten with sticks and stones. He is survived by his wife and eight-year-old daughter.