Legal Affairs Secy complains: Someone impersonating me

The Legal Affairs Secretary has submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner to probe if someone from his office in Shastri Bhawan made calls to a Delhi-based businessman and impersonated him. Police chief Amulya Patnaik has asked the inter-state cell of the crime branch to figure out who made the call.

Advertising

Police said the matter came to light when the official’s personal secretary received a call last month on his landline number. The caller requested to speak to the Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs. “Asked why he was calling, the caller claimed he had spoken to the official several times over the last three weeks,” an officer said.

Sources said the caller then informed the official that he had received calls from the landline in his office, and that the caller had impersonated the Legal Affairs Secretary and discussed matters related to the man’s business. “The caller even shared five landline numbers from which he had received the calls, and also provided the timing of each call. The Legal Affairs Secretary then approached the top cop and filed a complaint on July 25,” police sources added.

Patnaik has forwarded the complaint to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo and asked him to put his team on the job. “The investigation team approached the Legal Affairs Secretary staff and also met him on Monday afternoon. The team also approached the caller and asked him to appear at their Chanakyapuri office. The team is also scanning call detail records,” an officer said.

In 2016, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested seven men for allegedly trying to extort money from businessmen after pretending to be Enforcement Directorate officers. The gang sent fake summons, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, to the businessmen and tried to extort money by threatening to book them on charges of money laundering.