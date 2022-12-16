22 lakh tonnes of legacy waste processed at Delhi’s three landfills this year

How much of the old or legacy waste at Delhi’s three landfills have been processed this year? Around 22.59 lakh tonnes as of November 4, according to a report submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to the Ministry of Jal Shakti on November 24.

This is marginally better than the amount processed last year – till December 31 last year, around 19.59 lakh tonnes of waste was processed at the three landfills.

Biomining of legacy waste at the three landfills began in October 2019 and is being done on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It is being done using trommels that help separate and process the waste. Since the biomining began, around 59.98 lakh tonnes of waste have been processed till November 4 at the three landfills. This is only 21.4 per cent of the estimated quantity of 280 lakh tonnes of legacy waste lying at the sites as of 2019.

The lowest quantity has been processed at the Ghazipur landfill, the DPCC report shows. At Ghazipur, only 13.54 lakh tonnes have been processed since biomining began in 2019. This is just 9.6 per cent of the total 140 lakh tonnes of waste lying at Ghazipur, Delhi’s largest landfill.

The highest quantity of waste was processed at the Bhalswa landfill from 2019 onwards – 26.56 lakh tonnes or 33 per cent of the total quantity of 80 lakh tonnes lying at the site as of 2019. At Okhla, the smallest landfill site, around 19.88 lakh tonnes of waste have been processed so far, which is around 33.1 per cent of the 60 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the site.

The landfills have received much attention this year with the city’s garbage issue being a significant part of the campaign and promises made before the election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In October this year, the NGT had imposed an environmental compensation amount of Rs 900 crore on the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the legacy waste lying at the three landfill sites.

Of around 11,335 tonnes of waste generated in the city every day, 4,034 tonnes or 35.6 per cent of the waste generated is dumped at these landfills for lack of adequate processing facilities.

According to the timelines submitted by the MCD to the NGT, Bhalswa is to achieve 100% remediation in about a year – by December 2023. The landfill at Okhla is to achieve 100% remediation by September 2023, while Ghazipur is to be remediated completely by December 2024.