Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Legacy waste at Delhi’s dumpsites down by 26.1 lakh tonnes in last four months, says L-G office

The processing of waste brought this down to 229.1 lakh tonnes in May 2022, which means that 50.9 lakh tonnes were disposed of in three years, at the rate of 1.41 lakh tonnes per month.

Ghazipur landfill, Bhalswa landfill, Okhla landfill, Legacy waste, old waste, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsL-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked the MCD to come up with a plan of action to “raze” the garbage mounds within 18 months, according to the communication from his office. Fifty additional trommel machines are to be deployed for the processing of waste.

Legacy or old waste at the landfill sites in Delhi has come down by 26.1 lakh tonnes in the past four months, according to officials in the L-G’s office.

Legacy waste at the three landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla stood at 229.1 lakh tonnes in May and has come down to 203 lakh tonnes in September, according to officials, which means that around 26.1 lakh tonnes have been disposed in four months, at the rate of 6.52 lakh tonnes per month.

According to officials in the L-G’s office, the total legacy waste at the three sites stood at 280 lakh tonnes in mid-2019. The processing of waste brought this down to 229.1 lakh tonnes in May 2022, which means that 50.9 lakh tonnes were disposed of in three years, at the rate of 1.41 lakh tonnes per month.

A report submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to the National Green Tribunal stated that of the 203 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the three landfills, the highest quantity of 85 lakh tonnes is at Ghazipur, followed by 73 lakh tonnes at Bhalswa.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked the MCD to come up with a plan of action to “raze” the garbage mounds within 18 months, according to the communication from his office. Fifty additional trommel machines are to be deployed for the processing of waste.

For the use of refuse-derived fuel, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with a cement company for the lifting of 50,000 tonnes of fuel annually at the rate of Rs 100 per tonne to be paid to the MCD.

