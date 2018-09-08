Left bodies promoting urban naxalism, says NSUI ‘diary’

In his message, Khan said the organisation was “empowering” students and youth with “progressive thoughts”. In his message, Khan said the organisation was “empowering” students and youth with “progressive thoughts”.

Left organisations promote ‘Urban Naxalism’, almost all separatist organisations are backed by them, and they promote casteism — this was written on the diary, carrying NSUI logo and name, and was circulated by the Congress’s National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Delhi University (DU), in the run up to the DU Students’ Union polls.

The diary also contained a message by its National President Fairoz Khan, along with its manifesto. In his message, Khan said the organisation was “empowering” students and youth with “progressive thoughts”. Under the title ‘Realise the Left’, seven points were mentioned, saying that Left “promotes Urban Naxalism”, “promotes casteism” by comparing “everything with caste and backwardness”, and “focuses on bloodshed” in campuses.

The diary also mentioned that the Left has termed Mangal Pandey a “drug addict”.

All India Students’ Association (AISA) DU President Kawalpreet Kaur said the NSUI was branding all dissenters as ‘Urban Naxals’. “This is the same kind of branding that ABVP does. When it comes to dissent, there is no difference between the two,” she said.

However, AICC in-charge of NSUI Ruchi Gupta said the diary was not the organisation’s official stand and she had ordered that its printing be stopped.

“This has been put out by some junior person in the office where 300 people are currently working. It’s not possible for me to review every single that is written. Fairoz’s message may have gone out with the diary but it certainly doesn’t mean we’re reviewing everything. It’s election season, we’re all working long hours. Our official stand is against using terms such as ‘Urban Naxalism’,” she said.

