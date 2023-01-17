Leela Hotel duping case: Police trace accused’s phone; SIM registered in Karnataka

The Delhi Police Tuesday said they have formed multiple teams and are looking at CCTVs in the Chanakyapuri area to nab the man who allegedly posed as an employee of a royal family of Abu Dhabi and cheated the Leela Palace Hotel by staying for over four months without paying the bill running into lakhs of rupees.

The accused, identified as Md Sharif, allegedly introduced himself as a United Arab Emirates resident and an employee of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi. Police said he stayed at the five-star hotel from August 1 to November 20 last year and left without informing anyone. The man also allegedly stole silverware and other items from the hotel room, police said, adding that he owes Rs 23-24 lakh to the hotel.

Police staff in Southwest Delhi said they have also found Sharif’s phone number and have put teams to trace its location.

A senior police officer said, “ The SIM card was registered in Karnataka. We suspect he might have fled to Bangalore after the incident. We are not sure about his residency and are looking for him.”

Police said he allegedly produced a fake business card, UAE resident card and other documents, which are now being checked.

Sharif has been booked for impersonation and theft after the hotel staff lodged a complaint on January 13.

“One of our in-house guests… has run off from the hotel on 20th November 2022 with valuables and also without settling his outstanding bills… and has cheated The Leela Palace New Delhi of amount worth INR 23,46,413/- The guest checked into the hotel with a fake business card and had impersonated as an important functionary of the government of United Arab Emirates,” reads the FIR in the case.

Sharif allegedly told the hotel staff he worked with the Sheikh personally, adding he was in India for some official work. He would talk to the staff and tell them about his “work and life in the UAE”. To gain their trust, he spoke about the royal family to look “influential”, said the police.

The total bill for the room and other amenities added up to Rs 35 lakh. Police said Sharif paid almost Rs 11.5 lakh to stay at the hotel for a longer period but later left without paying a majority of the amount.

“He is not related to the royal family in Abu Dhabi. We are checking if he has done this before. He paid part of the bill in August-September last year and later gave the hotel a cheque for Rs 20 lakh. The cheque was submitted in November and it was found that it bounced due to insufficient funds,” said a senior police officer.

The accused allegedly fled the hotel on November 20 around 1 pm. He allegedly stole silverware and a mother-of-pearl tray from the room.

“This seems to be completely pre-planned since we were under the impression that by 22nd November 2022, the hotel will get the dues cleared through the cheque he had submitted. This clearly signifies that Mr Sharif had malafide intentions and a clear intent to deceive hotel authorities…” said the complainant