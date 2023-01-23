Leela Hotel swindler worked with sheikh in Dubai, got addicted to life of luxury

A 41-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly posing as an employee of the royal family of Abu Dhabi and cheating the Leela Palace Hotel of lakhs, worked with a sheikh in Dubai and was dazzled by his luxurious lifestyle, said police on Sunday. When he came back to his home in Karnataka’s Puttur district, he felt out of place and decided to stay at a five-star hotel to “feel better”.

The accused, Mohammed Sharif, stayed at the five-star hotel for over three months last year, allegedly posing as an employee of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi, and left without paying the bill. He also allegedly stole silverware and other items from the hotel room, police said, adding that he owes Rs 23 lakh to the hotel. A case was registered against Sharif on the complaint of the hotel management on Saturday.

Police claimed Sharif loves branded shoes, clothes and cars. As per officers, he can’t sleep if he is not in a hotel. “We questioned him for hours. He told us about the Sheikh and how impressed he was with his lifestyle, especially the grand homes. He wanted to recreate that life in India. He also showed us his shoes and claimed they cost Rs 1 lakh. He claimed he bought his T-shirts for Rs 10,000,” said the investigating officer.

Sharif has done his MBA in finance and business management from Karnataka. He stayed in Dubai for 7-10 years and worked with different companies, said police, adding that he never got married and frequently travelled with the Sheikh. However, in 2020, he had to come back to India, police further said.

“He didn’t stay in Puttur for long. He allegedly went to a five-star hotel in Mumbai and stayed there for 6-8 months. We have intel that the bill there was close to Rs 80-90 lakh. We are contacting the hotel and will get the exact details in some time. He was allegedly planning to flee without paying the bill but was caught by hotel staff and had to pay Rs 50-60 lakh. He has assets but is currently unemployed,” said an officer.

A team of the District Investigation Unit, Southwest, led by inspector Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Kundu, and ACP Surender Singh, arrested him on January 19 near Bengaluru on charges of impersonation and theft. “We had found a SIM number and traced his location to Bengaluru. He was arrested within days. We have footage of him allegedly leaving with the stolen items,” said police.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said the accused came to the hotel on August 1 last year and stayed till November 20. “He allegedly posed as an important functionary of the government and royal family (of Abu Dhabi). He was given a suite which is reserved for diplomats and the bill comes at a discounted rate. He used to talk about his life in Abu Dhabi with the staffers. He would wear expensive shoes and roam around. Nobody doubted him,” said the DCP.

“His motive to stay at five-star hotels was to also get investors for fake schemes. He used to interact with other guests and talk about his business plans. He wanted more money…,” added the DCP.

Initial investigation revealed that Sharif paid Rs 11 lakh to the hotel, but police are looking into whether that payment was successful.

According to the police team, Sharif said he is ready to pay the remaining bill as he has properties back in Puttur. Police said he lived alone and that his three brothers and sister were not aware of his activities.