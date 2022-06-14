Leaves of police personnel cancelled in Delhi’s north-west district over ‘communal scenario and law and order situation’

The office of the deputy commissioner of police, north-west district, Delhi issued an order on Monday stating that all kinds of leaves of police officials in its jurisdiction had been stopped with immediate effect, citing “communal scenario and prevailing law and order situation” in Delhi. The order also directed the officers and staff who have gone on leave to join their respective duties.

“In view of the communal scenario and prevailing law and order situation in Delhi, all kind of leaves are hereby stopped with immediate effect. The leaves already granted/sanctioned are also hereby cancelled. The officer/staff who are already running on leave shall join their place of duty at-once, without fail. No officer shall grant/sanction any kind of leave to their subordinate staff without prior approval of DCP north-west district,” the order read.

The order added that all the supervisory officers should ensure compliance, and non-compliance of the order may lead to “stern action” against the staff.

The order comes days after two groups had allegedly pelted stones at each other after a fight in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on June 7 night. Police had denied any communal angle in the incident. CCTV footage from the area showed a group of men pelting stones at a house and running afterwards. Three to five vehicles were damaged in the incident, police had said.

Regarding the incident, DCP (North-West) Usha Rangani had earlier told The Indian Express, “Two PCR calls were received. On enquiry, we found that a man named Zahir and his associates pelted stones as they were drunk. They were looking for two locals named Shoaib and Sameer. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community.”

Police had apprehended two teenagers in connection with the incident and security had been enhanced in the area to prevent any further clashes.

In April, clashes had broken out at the C-block in Jahangirpuri in which nine people were injured.