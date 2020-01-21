Leave out religion clause in CAA, says former L-G at Jamia

Jung addresses the crowd outside Jamia, Monday. Jung addresses the crowd outside Jamia, Monday.

Calling for a “change” in the Citizenship Amendment Act and a dialogue between protesters and the government, ex-Jamia Vice-Chancellor and former New Delhi Lt-Governor Najeeb Jung addressed a gathering outside Jamia Millia Islamia Monday.

The address was accompanied by a reading of the Preamble and Articles 5 and 15 of the Constitution by the former L-G. The protests against the CAA at Jamia’s gate number 7 have continued for over a month.

“CAA is not talking about nationality but a specific community that has been left out. I have a small solution. The religion that has been left out should be included or all other religions must be removed…,” said Jung.

Calling the students of Jamia his “children”, he drew parallels of the alleged police action in different campuses. “My heart burns when I think of the evening of December 15. Innocent students got hurt. I have been the V-C here and, hence, I am here. In Aligarh Muslim University, the V-C wrote to the police and asked them to enter campus… For any democracy and capital, it is shameful,” said Jung.

On NRC, Jung suggested that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah clarify its status. “The documents being asked for NRC, we cannot give it. What will happen then? They say there are no detention centres… but the question is, why is it hard to trust the PM?… They should…announce that NRC will not be brought in. They should call upon students,” Jung further said.

