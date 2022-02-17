‘Least regard for building norms’: Residents complain after Greater Noida pavement cave-in

Residents of Gaur City-1 in Greater Noida have said they are worried about their safety after a pavement adjacent to an under-construction basement caved in on Monday. The basement, which was being constructed in a plot next to an upcoming hospital complex, gave away breaking the pavement as well as a sewer line.

Residents of Fourth Avenue, which is located exactly opposite and is closest to the basement, have been the most affected by the cave-in. They complained that the “dangerous” work was going on even at night disturbing them.

Umesh Chand Lohani, a resident, apprehends that things could get worse when work starts on the basement’s boundary along Fourth Avenue, which borders it.

Kamal Kamboj, apartment owners association (AOA) president, Fourth Avenue, said that deep digging caused the cave-in. Basic norms like putting up signboards with information about the project and the builder or authority under whom the work is being carried out are not followed, he alleged.

“There is the least regard for building norms in the area and no accountability,” he added.

While the Greater Noida Authority, under whose jurisdiction the area comes, has not fixed accountability of the incident on anyone, contractors have been filling up the plot with mounds of mud in the last two days.

ACP-2 (Central Noida) Yogendra Singh, said: “We came to know about the incident after we got a call. We rushed to the spot and informed the Greater Noida Authority’s junior engineer about the incident. We have asked them to check if there were any irregularities in the construction project.”

The Greater Noida Authority CEO did not respond when contacted.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Tripathi, media coordinator, Gaurs Group, said: “The plot excavation was carried out by a third party and is owned by them. This incident should not have happened. However, we are closely working with the concerned individuals responsible for the construction. We shall get the road repaired at the earliest. Inconvenience to the residents is deeply regretted.”

This is the second major construction mishap that happened in the Delhi-NCR region in the last week. On February 10, two people were killed as a portion of the sixth floor collapsed all the way through to the first floor at an apartment complex in Gurgaon’s Sector-109.