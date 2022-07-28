scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Delhi: Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark

Since schools in Delhi reopened physically in full capacity on April 1 this year, the focus in government schools has been on foundational reading, writing and numeracy for students up to class IX with assessments conducted every week.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 5:45:07 am
Delhi school, Delhi schools, Covid pandemic, Delhi government, Delhi SCERT, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAfter the latest round-up, students in each grade up to class V have been divided into level 1 and level 2 based on their abilities, and students categorised in level 2 will resume regular classroom teaching and learning with grade-appropriate curriculum, with a reduced syllabus of the Delhi SCERT.

A majority of primary and pre-primary class students in Delhi government schools will now move on to regular teaching-learning after over three months of focused foundational learning, with the latest round-up of assessments showing them to be at a ‘desired learning level’.

Since schools in Delhi reopened physically in full capacity on April 1 this year, the focus in government schools has been on foundational reading, writing and numeracy for students up to class IX with assessments conducted every week. These are uploaded for the education department approximately on a monthly basis.

After the latest round-up, students in each grade up to class V have been divided into level 1 and level 2 based on their abilities, and students categorised in level 2 will resume regular classroom teaching and learning with grade-appropriate curriculum, with a reduced syllabus of the Delhi SCERT.

For those from III to V, who can read a paragraph or a story have been placed in level 1 for Hindi, and those who can do subtraction and division sums have been placed in level 2 for Math.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Indian hand behind ‘English’ weightlifter: Once homeless ...Premium
The Indian hand behind ‘English’ weightlifter: Once homeless ...
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In class III, students who had just completed KG when the pandemic started, more than 40% students were at level 1 as of June end during this round of assessment. In that grade, 42.54% of assessed students were found to be at level 1 and 57.46% were found to be at level 2 for Hindi. In Math, 35.74% were found to be at level 1 and 64.28% at level 2 in class III.

In this same manner, more students are in level 2 in Math than they are in Hindi in grades IV and V as well. In class IV, 26.9% were found to be in level 1 and 73.1% in level 2 for Hindi, while 19.96% were found to be at level 1 and 80.04% at level 2 for Math.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Similarly, in grade V, 16.57% assessed students were found to be at level 1 and 84.43% at level 2 for Hindi, while 11.83% were found to be at level 1 and 88.18% were found to be at level 2 for Math. While students at level 2 will move on to regular classes, those at level 1 will continue to be provided additional support through Mission Buniyad classes till they move on to level 2. Schools have also been directed to assign classes in a way that a pupil-teacher ratio of 25 students to a teacher is maintained for level 1 students.

More from Delhi

For KG to class II, the methodology to divide students into level 1 and level 2 is different. They have been assessed on whether they meet 15 different developing milestones for their grade level—for example, for KG one such milestone is “Is the child able to relate quantity with numbers like – how many members in a family or how many rooms are there in their house”—and students who have achieved more than 10 have been placed in level 2. Through this methodology, 89.83% of assessed students in KG, and 94.72% of both classes I and II have been placed in level 2. Students in level 1 in their grades will be provided support through a bridge programme.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

4

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

5

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad
Ranveer Singh, unclad
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: Who’s representing India at CWG, and from which state
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Explained: New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

In six months of 2022, orders to block Twitter content, handles past 2019 figure

In six months of 2022, orders to block Twitter content, handles past 2019 figure

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
Commonwealth Games 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms

IIIT-Surat students protest move to incomplete campus with temporary classrooms

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify ‘drastic’ PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify ‘drastic’ PMLA provision for bail

ICMR invites pharma firms for developing monkeypox vaccine

ICMR invites pharma firms for developing monkeypox vaccine

Over 35.5% kids stunted, govt releases target to curb malnutrition

Over 35.5% kids stunted, govt releases target to curb malnutrition

New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin
Explained

New studies reinforce Covid’s Wuhan market origin

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement