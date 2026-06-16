Learning a musical instrument in later life might keep your brain younger: Study

A four-year-long study at Japan’s Kyoto University has found that elderly people who practised musical instruments maintained their memory performance and experienced less age-related brain shrinkage.

The benefits were noticeable in brain regions related to memory and learning—the putamen and the cerebellum, which normally shrink and become less active with age.

Neuroscience researchers from the university found that these areas are especially responsive while playing musical instruments. They reported that people who practised a musical instrument for the first time in a four-month period showed improvements in performance tied to memory and putamen function.

After the initial four-month training, around half of the study participants, whose average age was 73, continued practising for over three years, while the others pursued different hobbies.