‘Leap into future’: Delhi govt plans to set up two AI centres of excellence; governance, innovation in focus

Officials said the AI Centres of Excellence are envisioned as comprehensive platforms to promote AI-led innovation, research, and the growth of a vibrant startup ecosystem in Delhi. (Image: @drpankajbjp/X)

With a projected outreach of around 100 startups, training for more than 7,000 individuals, and the creation of over 1,000 jobs over a four-year implementation period, the Delhi government plans to establish two Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence (AI-CoEs), Information Technology Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

To be set up under the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), these centres will act as catalysts for innovation and entrepreneurship, he added.

Each centre will be developed with a funding support of Rs 20 crore, based on a 40:40:20 ratio contribution model between MeitY, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and industry/academic partners, respectively.