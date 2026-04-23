‘Leap into future’: Delhi govt plans to set up two AI centres of excellence; governance, innovation in focus

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With a projected outreach of around 100 startups, training for more than 7,000 individuals, and the creation of over 1,000 jobs over a four-year implementation period, the Delhi government plans to establish two Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence (AI-CoEs), Information Technology Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.
To be set up under the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), these centres will act as catalysts for innovation and entrepreneurship, he added.
Each centre will be developed with a funding support of Rs 20 crore, based on a 40:40:20 ratio contribution model between MeitY, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and industry/academic partners, respectively.
“Delhi is taking a decisive leap into the future by investing in Artificial Intelligence for promoting innovation and economic growth. These AI Centres of Excellence will not only nurture cutting-edge research and startups but also ensure that technology meaningfully improves the lives of our citizens,” the Minister said.
This initiative is supported by MeitY and key academic and industry partners, such as Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and GGSIPU.
Officials said the AI Centres of Excellence are envisioned as comprehensive platforms to promote AI-led innovation, research, and the growth of a vibrant startup ecosystem in Delhi.
“By bringing together government, academia, and industry, the initiative will enable the development of cutting-edge solutions and support startups in scaling their ideas into impactful ventures,” said an official.
A key focus area of these centres will be the deployment of AI-driven solutions in governance. These interventions are expected to enhance efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness in public service delivery, ultimately improving citizen experience and strengthening digital governance frameworks in the National Capital, officials added.
The move also aims to build a strong and future-ready workforce by offering structured training, capacity-building programmes, and certification courses in AI and allied technologies.
“Through this initiative, we aim to build a robust pipeline of skilled AI professionals while enabling startups and innovators to solve real-world challenges. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem where ideas can scale into impactful solutions,” the Minister said.
In addition, the AI-CoEs are expected to generate significant employment opportunities while attracting investments in AI and related domains. By fostering innovation and supporting enterprise development, the Centres will contribute to strengthening Delhi’s position as a leading hub for Artificial Intelligence and next-generation technologies, the Minister added.
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