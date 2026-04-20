Lead by example, install rainwater harvesting system at govt buildings or face action: Delhi Minister to depts at high-level meeting

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The government buildings in the Capital must lead by example, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh underlined on Monday as he directed all departments and institutions to ensure the installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in a serious and time-bound manner. Those who fail to comply will invite strict action, including disconnection of water supply, the Minister said.
Addressing a high-level meeting held with senior officials from over 60 departments, the Minister emphasised that Delhi receives sufficient rainfall, but fails to conserve the water effectively.
“For four months every year, rainwater flows through our drains and goes to waste. If we channel this water into the ground, we can recharge our groundwater and reduce the crisis we face every summer. All departments have been given clear, time-bound targets for the installation. Government buildings, parks, residential colonies, and institutional campuses must install functional rainwater harvesting systems before the onset of the monsoon,” said the Minister.
Warning action against non-compliance, he said, “Till now, there was a rule but no real checks. That will change. We will introduce a system of verification and accountability so that this is implemented on the ground… not just on paper.”
To incentivise implementation, the government gives a 10% rebate on water bills to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) consumers on plot sizes of 100 square meters and above who install adequate and functional RWH systems. If RWH systems are installed, and recycling of waste water is implemented, then the rebate is 15% .
On the other hand, the non-installation of RWH systems by DJB consumers in this category invites penalty and water bills go up by 1.5 times, said officials.
At the meeting, Singh also said that the installed RHW systems must also be fully-functionals before the arrival of monsoon.
In a significant policy move, the DJB will play a central role in implementation and monitoring of the RWH systems.The Board will not only support installation efforts but also provide financial incentives.
“DJB will share part of the cost and provide a 10% rebate where rainwater harvesting systems are functional. At the same time, if systems are not installed or not maintained, that rebate can be withdrawn,” the Minister added.
He also underlined stricter enforcement measures going forward. While rainwater harvesting has long been mandatory for certain properties during construction.
A self-disclosure mechanism is also being planned, where property owners will annually certify that their systems are operational. This will ensure continued compliance and create a culture of responsibility, he said.
“This cannot be left to the government alone. Whether it is a government office or a private home, everyone has to do their part. Water is a shared responsibility,” he added.
Large residential plots, group housing societies, and institutional areas, where rainwater harvesting can significantly contribute to groundwater recharge, will be in special focus.
According to official data, there are a total of 9,148 government buildings, including central railways, CPWD. Of these, the RWH systems are installed in 7,596 buildings.
DJB also monitors implementation of RWH in schools and colleges. As per official data, there are 4,861 schools and colleges in the city – 4,343 have RWH systems. The target for installation in the rest has been fixed up to June 30.
Besides, there are 3,598 government buildings— 2,564 can harvest rainwater with these systems.
Ensuring installation of RWH systems is among the steps the government is taking to ensure the city’s preparedness before monsoon onset, said officials.
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