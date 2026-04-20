Lead by example, install rainwater harvesting system at govt buildings or face action: Delhi Minister to depts at high-level meeting

The government buildings in the Capital must lead by example, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh underlined on Monday as he directed all departments and institutions to ensure the installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in a serious and time-bound manner. Those who fail to comply will invite strict action, including disconnection of water supply, the Minister said.

Addressing a high-level meeting held with senior officials from over 60 departments, the Minister emphasised that Delhi receives sufficient rainfall, but fails to conserve the water effectively.

“For four months every year, rainwater flows through our drains and goes to waste. If we channel this water into the ground, we can recharge our groundwater and reduce the crisis we face every summer. All departments have been given clear, time-bound targets for the installation. Government buildings, parks, residential colonies, and institutional campuses must install functional rainwater harvesting systems before the onset of the monsoon,” said the Minister.