Centre moves to take over Jaipur Polo Ground, officials enter premises

Central government officials from the Land and Development Office, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, entered Jaipur Polo Ground on Saturday morning to physically take over the premises managed by the Indian Polo Association (IPA).
The action follows an eviction order passed on May 20, which stated that the 15.20 acres of land would be used “for a larger public purpose and benefit,” without details of the said purpose or benefit.
On Friday, a sessions court refused to grant a stay on the execution of the eviction order.
IPA counsel, Major Nirvikar Singh (Retd), confirmed the development. “The Indian Polo Association maintains that the eviction is wrongful, arbitrary, and contrary to law. IPA is examining the order and will take all appropriate steps available in law to protect its rights and interests. As the matter remains ongoing, we do not wish to comment further at this stage,” Singh added.
On June 8, the Centre had assured the Delhi High Court that it would not take any coercive action towards eviction until June 12. The court recorded in its order: “No execution has been filed and there is no imminent execution of the eviction order dated 20.05.2026 contemplated till Friday, as submitted by the (Centre).”
The government is eyeing a parcel of land around the Kamal Ataturk Road, occupied by the elite Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Delhi Race Club and the Jaipur Polo Ground. (Express Photo)
This relief was due to a pending application by the IPA before a sessions court, seeking a stay on the enforcement and execution of the eviction order.
On June 12, the sessions court refused to grant a stay on the execution of the eviction order under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. “Similar kind of request was moved before…sessions judge…and Delhi High Court and no relief was granted (to Indian Polo Association). Therefore keeping in view the judicial discipline and proprietary, I am not inclined to stay the execution…even till next date,” a vacation bench of sessions judge Dhirendra Rana reasoned.
Story continues below this ad
An IPA appeal against the eviction order is pending before the sessions court, which has now been posted for June 17.
‘Delhi will suffocate’: What Delhi High Court said
According to the IPA, Jaipur Polo Ground, spread over 15.20 acres of land in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, is the association’s “principal and only operational polo venue” in the country.
An IPA appeal against the eviction order is pending before the sessions court, which has now been posted for June 17. (Express Photo)
On June 8, the Delhi High Court, while refusing to grant an interim stay given the pending application before the sessions court, had, however, remarked orally, addressing the Centre’s counsel, that “Delhi will suffocate”. “The little breather we have in the NDMC [New Delhi Municipal Council] area, that is also going to go. All of us will suffocate and die. For all the years these have existed, the government never felt the need for the land? Did they feel the need in 200 years?” the bench said.
The government is eyeing a parcel of land around the Kamal Ataturk Road, occupied by the elite Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Delhi Race Club and the Jaipur Polo Ground. The Centre has disputed the entities’ occupation of the land as unauthorised and has also cited that the land is required for “strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More