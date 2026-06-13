Centre moves to take over Jaipur Polo Ground, officials enter premises

On Friday, a sessions court refused to grant a stay on the execution of the eviction order. (Express Photo)

Central government officials from the Land and Development Office, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, entered Jaipur Polo Ground on Saturday morning to physically take over the premises managed by the Indian Polo Association (IPA).

The action follows an eviction order passed on May 20, which stated that the 15.20 acres of land would be used “for a larger public purpose and benefit,” without details of the said purpose or benefit.

On Friday, a sessions court refused to grant a stay on the execution of the eviction order.

IPA counsel, Major Nirvikar Singh (Retd), confirmed the development. “The Indian Polo Association maintains that the eviction is wrongful, arbitrary, and contrary to law. IPA is examining the order and will take all appropriate steps available in law to protect its rights and interests. As the matter remains ongoing, we do not wish to comment further at this stage,” Singh added.