Laxmi Nagar robbery: 80-year-old living alone killed at home

An 80-year-old man was killed in a break-in at his Laxmi Nagar apartment, with the accused, who are yet to be identified, robbing the victim’s cash and valuables. Police said the body of K P Agarwal was found on Monday morning.

This is the second case of murder and robbery in the last 24 hours. On Saturday night, an 88-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by a security guard and his three associates, in Safdarjung Enclave.

Her 94-year-old husband, a retired MEA official, was also attacked. Agarwal lived alone and is survived by his son, who is in Dubai, and two daughters, who live in Indirapuram and Bengaluru, said police. His neighbour called police around 10.30 am Monday after finding the front door open and Agarwal on the floor. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “The police team found him lying there, dead. In his bedroom, the wardrobe was open and some articles were found missing.” Police suspect the accused fled with gold jewellery and cash but they haven’t been able to estimate the loot.

There were no visible injuries on the man’s body. A senior police officer said he may have been smothered to death on Sunday night, but investigators are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Agarwal’s neighbours said he ran a washing machine service and repair store on the ground floor of the building.

According to police, Agarwal’s son called him on Sunday night and Monday morning. When his father didn’t pick up, his son called the store manager to go and check on him. By then, neighbours had found him dead.

Police sources said the door of his office was also unlocked. The family has alleged the accused took valuables from the store and the house.

Police are questioning employees at the store and the domestic help. A senior police officer said, “We are scanning CCTVs and call detail records of the victim and his staff.”

Agarwal’s nephew, Anil Azad, said, “My uncle has been living alone for the past eight years after his wife died. We had been telling him to shift to Dubai but he told us he didn’t want to leave Delhi. I live nearby and would meet him often.”

