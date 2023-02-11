Lawyers’ statements during court proceedings not defamatory: Delhi HC

While hearing a defamation suit moved by a businessman against a senior advocate for making irrelevant statements during court proceedings, the Delhi High Court recently held that the statement made by a counsel during the court hearings is a “privileged occasion” and they can’t be held liable for “libel or slander” in such cases.

A single judge bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna in its decision on February 9 was hearing a defamation lawsuit moved by a businessman claiming that statements made by the senior advocate during the proceedings before a sessions judge in open court were defamatory.

The defamation plea sought damages of Rs 2 crore for “loss and harm caused to the reputation and goodwill” of the businessman by the defamatory statement of the senior advocate.

The High Court perused through the order of the sessions court issued on July 14, 2022 and noted that it simply records that part-arguments had been heard by the court.

“Thus, even if it were to be assumed that what the plaintiff is saying is correct, there would be no means to ascertain as to whether what was the question put forth by the court and what was the exact statement that was made on behalf of the defendant. Anyway, as per the law as discussed above, the defendant being a senior advocate and having made the statement during the course of judicial proceedings would be protected, the statement being in the nature of absolute privilege,” the HC observed.

The HC said that it cannot go into the exercise of finding out whether the statement made by the senior counsel was irrelevant or was made with any malice. “If every statement made by a lawyer during judicial proceedings was to be subjected to such scrutiny, then the system of judiciary would come to a literal halt as the lawyers would feel constrained in making their submissions before the court,” the HC observed and added that this may “interfere and hamper” the judicial process in a “detrimental manner”.

The HC held that it was necessary to protect the statements by lawyers during the course of judicial proceedings as “absolute privilege” and that lawyers cannot be put to trial for defamation on the basis of any statements made during the course of judicial proceedings.

The HC noted that none of the businessman’s family members nor friends were present as evident from the session court’s order and therefore, it cannot be said that the “reputation” of the businessman has been damaged in front of “his friend circle or family members”. The HC noted that a senior advocate, in the scheme of things as per general code of conduct, makes statement upon instructions from the briefing counsels and therefore no malice can be imputed to them for making any statement made on instructions.

“The plaintiff has not been able to make any prima facie case for registering the present plaint and for issuance of summons. In view thereof, it is held that the defamatory statement as alleged by the plaintiff in this suit is not actionable, on the ground of absolute privilege,” the HC said rejecting the defamation lawsuit.

The plaintiff had alleged that during the proceedings in the sessions court, the senior counsel made false and scandalous statements that had no relation to the proceedings pertaining to the revision petition in the perjury case. It was alleged that the statement had been made by the senior advocate with malafide intentions solely to cause harm to plaintiff’s reputation at the hearing in open court, wherein his relatives and friends were present.

The senior advocate’s counsel submitted that the privilege of a lawyer is absolute and a statement given by a lawyer in court is absolute privilege. It was also argued that his client’s answer to the court’s query may be irrelevant, but it does not become defamatory.