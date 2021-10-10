Lawyer writes to CJI over ‘targeted killings’ in J&K

A Delhi-based lawyer has written to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to take cognisance of the “targeted killings” of minorities in Kashmir and direct the Centre to take steps to ensure their security.

In his letter Saturday, advocate Vineet Jindal pointed out that seven civilians, including those belonging to the Sikh and Hindu communities, were killed in Kashmir in five days. “The targeted killings… has evoked a feeling of agony, fear and insecurity among the minorities of Hindu and Sikhs residing in Kashmir,” it said.

JIndal urged the court to treat his communication as a letter PIL.