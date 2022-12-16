scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Lawyer held at knife-point in Gurgaon, Mercedes stolen

The police said the lawyer had stopped his Mercedes-Benz C class to relieve himself when three men stole his car. The police are now checking CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.

Police said they got information from the control room around 9 pm about a car being snatched near Leisure Valley Park and rushed to the spot.(Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Three men allegedly snatched a luxury car from a lawyer at knife-point in Gurgaon on Thursday night, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place near Leisure Valley Park gate in Sector 29 area when the car owner stopped his car near the roadside for a few minutes to relieve himself.

In the police complaint, the victim said that around 8.50 pm, he was returning to his house on Golf Course Extension road in his Mercedes-Benz C class. “After purchasing wine from a wine shop in Sector 29, I was returning to my house. When I reached the intersection near the Audi showroom, I stopped the car and went to the roadside to relieve myself. I had left the ignition switched on so I could leave quickly. As I was relieving myself, a car (Hyundai) stopped in front of my car and three men alighted from it,” said the complainant.

He added that one of the accused pointed a knife at his back and threatened to stab him if he turned. “The accused then got into my car and escaped,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...

Police said they got information from the control room around 9 pm about a car being snatched near Leisure Valley Park and rushed to the spot.

“The accused are yet to be identified. We are checking the CCTVs in the area to trace them. A probe has been initiated,” said a police officer.

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station, said police.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 05:41:28 pm
Next Story

Don’t like the new wide search bar on Windows 11? Here’s how to get the original one back

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close