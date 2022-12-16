Lawyer held at knife-point in Gurgaon, Mercedes stolen

Three men allegedly snatched a luxury car from a lawyer at knife-point in Gurgaon on Thursday night, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place near Leisure Valley Park gate in Sector 29 area when the car owner stopped his car near the roadside for a few minutes to relieve himself.

In the police complaint, the victim said that around 8.50 pm, he was returning to his house on Golf Course Extension road in his Mercedes-Benz C class. “After purchasing wine from a wine shop in Sector 29, I was returning to my house. When I reached the intersection near the Audi showroom, I stopped the car and went to the roadside to relieve myself. I had left the ignition switched on so I could leave quickly. As I was relieving myself, a car (Hyundai) stopped in front of my car and three men alighted from it,” said the complainant.

He added that one of the accused pointed a knife at his back and threatened to stab him if he turned. “The accused then got into my car and escaped,” he said.

Police said they got information from the control room around 9 pm about a car being snatched near Leisure Valley Park and rushed to the spot.

“The accused are yet to be identified. We are checking the CCTVs in the area to trace them. A probe has been initiated,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station, said police.