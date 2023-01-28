Lawyer jumps off 15th floor of Noida society, dies

A 27-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the 15th floor of Supertech Capetown in Noida’s Sector 74 Friday, police said.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30 am. “We reached the spot immediately and sent the body for a postmortem. The body was handed over to the family later. The family said she was a practising lawyer and was suffering from depression. No suicide note has been recovered so far,” said SO Pramodh Kumar Prajapati.

Police also said the family has not filed any complaint and no case has been registered so far.