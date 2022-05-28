Lawyer gets threat calls from number that uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo, case registered

The Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR after a city-based advocate filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person – who used Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s picture in his True caller and WhatsApp number – was threatening to implicate him in a false case, officers said.

The police received the complaint from Manjeet Singh, who also submitted several screenshots as evidence to the investigation unit of Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), they said. “In his complaint, Singh has alleged that he was receiving several phone calls from one unknown number and the caller was threatening him to implicate him in a false case,” the FIR stated.

The complainant found that the caller used a photo of Delhi police chief Asthana as his profile picture on WhatsApp and also found that the same picture was used on the Truecaller app as well, the police said. “Singh immediately approached the police on May 25 and an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 419 (impersonation), 170 (personating a public servant), 506 (threat) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication),” a senior police officer said.

The police have started an investigation and officers are scanning the call detail records (CDR) of the unidentified caller.