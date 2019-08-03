Supreme Court lawyer death: Accused planned to sedate, rob

From Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon and Dras, to the Indo-Nepal border — the trail of accused in the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Kuljeet Kaur took Noida Police to different parts of the country before they arrested four people for the crime.

According to police, Kaur’s former help Rita, her husband Lalit, the main accused Sanju, and his associate Kapil, were arrested from Noida Thursday.

The help whom Kaur had hired a few weeks before she was killed, Manisha, is still absconding.

During investigation, police found that the accused had initially planned to sedate and rob Kaur. “A dedicated surveillance team of the Sector 20 police station was monitoring digital footprints of the accused for two months. The accused kept their phones off when they were in the region… Efforts are being made to nab Manisha,” said Vineet Jaiswal, SP City.

Rita and Sanju, who lived in Gurgaon, have known each other for several years, police said. The accused told police that Rita had informed Sanju that Kaur was looking for a domestic help. She also told him about jewellery and other valuables in the house, police said, after which he hatched a plan to commit robbery.

Sanju directed Manisha to approach Kaur for a job. One of the accused, Kapil, explored options on YouTube to sedate Kaur and came across the name of a medicine. He approached a medical store in Agra to purchase it but the store owner had handed over tablets of lesser dosage to Kapil.

On the evening of June 2, Manisha gave Kaur tea laced with sedatives. The accused Sanju and Kapil were waiting outside and rushed in.

Finding her conscious, the two panicked and allegedly strangulated her. The house was ransacked and jewellery and other valuable items were stolen along with the victim’s Honda City. The car was later abandoned near a highway, said police.