Lawyer barged into chambers, accused me, says CAT chairperson

The chairperson of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has condemned the behaviour of a lawyer who allegedly barged into her chamber on Wednesday, behaved in an “irresponsible manner”, and accused her of passing an order against the government.

Chairperson Manjula Das, who passed an order on May 11 narrating the incident, has now disassociated herself from hearing any more matters in which lawyer Gyanendra Singh would appear in the future.

In this case, around four DANICS officers (officers who administer civil administration of Union Territories of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) challenged their posting to Lakshadweep before the CAT and asked the Ministry of Home Affairs, the respondents in this case, to follow proper guidelines while transferring officers.

When the matter was taken up, chairperson Das waited for Singh to appear. When he did not arrive on time, Das stayed the impugned order which was challenged by the applicants. Later, around 5 pm, Singh allegedly barged into the chairperson’s chambers without seeking her permission.

“He started behaving in an unruly manner and raised his voice demanding to know how I had stayed the order impugned in the MA (Miscellaneous Application) without hearing him,” she said.

The chairperson said that as he “did not choose to be present when the case was taken up for consideration, the tribunal as an interim measure stayed the order relieving the applicant from his posting”. The tribunal said that it finds no reason for Singh “to take offence to passing of an order in a routine manner and behave in such an irresponsible manner”.

Das said that Singh would “not listen and continued speaking in a raised and threatening tone, stating that I could not have passed such an order against the government”.

“He did not even care about the fact that I am an elderly respectable lady, and he should have restrained himself while presenting himself before me. He kept on shouting and also threatened that he could bring about an ‘earthquake’ as an order of his liking was not passed by the court,” the order read.

Das said the security staff had also reached her chambers hearing the commotion and later Singh “mellowed down” and hurriedly left her chamber.

“Such behaviour from a member of the Bar is astonishing and is totally unacceptable and uncalled for, which would also tend to malign the otherwise cordial relations between the Bench and the Bar. I hereby condemn this uncalled for behaviour on the part of Gyanendra Singh, advocate, with full force at my command,” the order read.