scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Delhi: Lawyer claims assaulted while refilling oxygen cylinder, court seeks FIR against cops

The complainant, Ashwani Gaur, had stated that his sister, who also worked with the Delhi Police, had tested positive for Covid in April, 2021and was admitted at a hospital in Prashant Vihar.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2022 6:00:39 pm
delhi, delhi omicron cases, delhi covid guidelines, covid restrictions new yearsA health worker seen arranging oxygen cylinder at the CWG covid care centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court has ordered the police to file an FIR against police officers accused of assaulting a lawyer, who was trying to refill an oxygen cylinder during the Covid pandemic.

The complainant, Ashwani Gaur, had stated that his sister, who also worked with the Delhi Police, had tested positive for Covid in April, 2021and was admitted at a hospital in Prashant Vihar.

The complainant alleged that while he and his cousin brother were trying to get an empty oxygen cylinder refilled near Rani Bagh area, they were abused and assaulted by police officers.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ayush Sharma passed the order on July 11 observing that “the alleged acts of the proposed persons prima facie discloses commission of cognizable offences”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth

The court said that this matter “calls for police investigation for preparing detailed panchnama, recording of statement of witnesses and for verifying the veracity of the allegations of the complainant”.

“In the fact and circumstances, the present application… stands allowed and the SHO concerned is directed to investigate the matter after registering an FIR under appropriate sections of law. Needless to say, that the investigation be conducted in a fair, impartial manner and expeditious manner,” the court said.

The police had filed a status report on this case by stating that the allegations of the complainant “could not be substantiated” and the complainant “could not produce any audio or video recordings to substantiate his case”.

More from Delhi

The court, after going through arguments made by the complainant’s lawyer, stated that it is “clear that the proposed accused persons were neither on official duty at the place of incident nor their alleged acts can be categorised to be falling within the legal domain recognised by law”.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement